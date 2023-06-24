Melissa Reid is in second place, with a score of -4, following the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to place a wager on Melissa Reid at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Melissa Reid Insights

Reid has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in six rounds.

Reid has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Reid has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

Reid has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Reid is aiming for her fourth finish in a row in the top 20 this week.

Reid will attempt to make the cut for the sixth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 30 -3 256 0 8 1 1 $149,310

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Reid has one top-five finish in her past two appearances in this tournament. Her average finishing position has been 16th.

In her most recent two attempts at this event, she's made the cut each time.

Reid finished second when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,621 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Reid has played i the last year (6,544 yards) is 77 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,621).

Reid's Last Time Out

Reid was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.85 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 82nd percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 3.97 strokes on those 32 holes.

Reid shot better than 47% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.65 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Reid recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Reid recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.1).

Reid's five birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the field average (3.0).

At that most recent tournament, Reid's par-4 showing (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Reid ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.4 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Reid carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Reid Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Reid's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.