The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler will take on the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 100 total home runs.

Minnesota's .401 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (332 total runs).

The Twins' .309 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.

Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.182).

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 67 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .362 this season.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

Detroit has scored 278 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.

The Tigers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.240 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (3-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Lopez has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Lopez will try to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 15 appearances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (0-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Olson has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Red Sox L 9-3 Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox L 10-4 Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda AJ Smith-Shawver 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Twins W 6-4 Away Will Vest Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals L 1-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals W 9-4 Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins L 4-1 Home Joey Wentz Kenta Maeda 6/24/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins - Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers - Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers - Away Reese Olson Jon Gray

