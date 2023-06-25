Braves vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (49-27) against the Cincinnati Reds (41-36) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.
The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (6-6) for the Braves and Levi Stoudt for the Reds.
Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 7, Reds 6.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- In their last three games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.
- This season, the Braves have won 42 out of the 65 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has entered 32 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 23-9 in those contests.
- The Braves have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 421.
- The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|June 23
|@ Reds
|L 11-10
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver
|June 24
|@ Reds
|W 7-6
|Jared Shuster vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Levi Stoudt
|June 26
|Twins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
|June 27
|Twins
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
|June 28
|Twins
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kenta Maeda
|June 30
|Marlins
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 1
|Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
