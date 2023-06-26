Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-6 with two doubles) against the Reds.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 103 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .561.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .360 with one homer in his last outings.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 60 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has gone deep in 16 games this season (20.8%), homering in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 40.3% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (59.7%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.303
|AVG
|.352
|.384
|OBP
|.419
|.458
|SLG
|.660
|17
|XBH
|23
|3
|HR
|13
|18
|RBI
|29
|25/21
|K/BB
|20/16
|16
|SB
|19
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.64 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Gray (4-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.44 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks fourth, 1.284 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
