Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023

7:20 PM ET

Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 147 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .488 slugging percentage this season, putting up 294 extra-base hits.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .271 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (441 total).

The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .341.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-best mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Soroka gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Kolby Allard Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Mike Soroka Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians - Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians - Away Jared Shuster Cal Quantrill

