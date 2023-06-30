Michael Harris II -- hitting .447 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Harris II will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last outings.

In 60.3% of his games this year (35 of 58), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Harris II has driven home a run in 13 games this year (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 32.8% of his games this season (19 of 58), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .300 AVG .239 .343 OBP .297 .489 SLG .385 9 XBH 9 4 HR 3 12 RBI 10 19/4 K/BB 22/9 5 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings