Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh-best in baseball with 109 total home runs.

St. Louis' .422 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

St. Louis has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (365 total runs).

The Cardinals are 12th in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

St. Louis has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

The Cardinals average MLB's third-highest WHIP (1.467).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 116 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks 14th in the majors with a .410 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with 361 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

New York has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has the second-best ERA (3.60) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.210 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.

In his last appearance on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Flaherty heads into this game with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Flaherty enters this game with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino (1-2) will take the mound for the Yankees, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Severino has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros L 10-7 Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros L 14-0 Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Matthew Liberatore Luis Severino 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics W 10-4 Away Clarke Schmidt Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Dean Kremer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.