Filip Forsberg is +25000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and information on this Nashville Predators player, see below.

Filip Forsberg's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +12500 (37th in NHL)

Filip Forsberg 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 18:48 601:58 Goals 0.5 16 (10th) Assists 0.6 20 Points 1.1 36 Hits 1.6 51 Takeaways 0.8 25 Giveaways 1.2 37 Penalty Minutes 0.7 22

Filip Forsberg's Next Game

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

