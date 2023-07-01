Jamaal Williams: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jamaal Williams is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Saints collide with the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Jamaal Williams Injury Status
Williams is currently not on the injured list.
Jamaal Williams 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|262 CAR, 1,066 YDS (4.1 YPC), 17 TD
|16 TAR, 12 REC, 73 YDS, 0 TD
Jamaal Williams Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|213.90
|26
|7
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|114.51
|118
|37
|2023 ADP
|-
|93
|35
Other Saints Players
Jamaal Williams 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|11
|28
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|12
|53
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|87
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|19
|108
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|15
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|15
|79
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|10
|53
|2
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|24
|81
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|16
|59
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|17
|64
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|18
|66
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|11
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|16
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|13
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|7
|11
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|22
|144
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|16
|72
|2
|0
|0
|0
