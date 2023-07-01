A strong season is a possibility for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2023, based on their win total over/under of 6.5.

Mississippi State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 +125 -145 44.4%

Bulldogs' 2022 Performance

From an offensive standpoint, Mississippi State ranked 62nd in FBS with 392.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 35th in total defense (344.5 yards allowed per contest).

On the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi State was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 10th-best in FBS by totaling 310.4 passing yards per game. It ranked 41st on defense (210.3 passing yards allowed per game).

At home last year, State was 6-1. Away, the Bulldogs won only twice.

As underdogs the Bulldogs picked up only one victory (1-2). When favored they went 8-2.

Mississippi State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Will Rogers QB 3,963 YDS (67.9%) / 35 TD / 8 INT Jo'Quavious Marks RB 582 YDS / 9 TD / 44.8 YPG / 5.2 YPC

48 REC / 288 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 22.2 REC YPG Rara Thomas WR 44 REC / 626 YDS / 7 TD / 48.2 YPG Dillon Johnson RB 499 YDS / 3 TD / 38.4 YPG / 5.5 YPC

47 REC / 274 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 21.1 REC YPG Nathaniel Watson LB 90 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 1 INT Jett Johnson LB 75 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Tyrus Wheat LB 39 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 1 INT Collin Duncan DB 38 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT

Bulldogs' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Bulldogs will be playing the 43rd-ranked schedule this year.

In terms of toughness, using its SEC opponents' combined win total last season, Mississippi State will be facing the 31st-ranked conference schedule this year.

Mississippi State's schedule has seven games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and zero against squads that totaled three or fewer wins).

Mississippi State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 SE Louisiana September 2 - - 2 Arizona September 9 - - 3 LSU September 16 - - 4 @ South Carolina September 23 - - 5 Alabama September 30 - - 6 Western Michigan October 7 - - 8 @ Arkansas October 21 - - 9 @ Auburn October 28 - - 10 Kentucky November 4 - - 11 @ Texas A&M November 11 - - 12 Southern Miss November 18 - - 13 Ole Miss November 23 - -

