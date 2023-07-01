Nathan Shepherd is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Saints clash with the Tennessee Titans in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Nathan Shepherd Injury Status

Shepherd is currently listed as active.

Is Shepherd your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Nathan Shepherd 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 33 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Shepherd and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Saints Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nathan Shepherd 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Bears 0.5 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Lions 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 0.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.