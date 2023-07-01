The Ole Miss Rebels are +5000 to take home the SEC title in 2023, according to bookmakers, which ranks them sixth in the conference. Additionally they have +12500 odds to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Below, we dive into the odds and break down the stats you need to know before making a futures bet.

Ole Miss Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250)

+12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500)

+5000 (Bet $10 to win $500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Ole Miss 2023 Schedule

Based on its opponents' combined win total last season (79), Ole Miss will have the 19th-hardest schedule in college football. The Rebels have a schedule that includes six games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (four of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them tallied fewer than four wins).

Opponent Date Week Result Mercer September 2 1 - @ Tulane September 9 2 - Georgia Tech September 16 3 - @ Alabama September 23 4 - LSU September 30 5 - Arkansas October 7 6 - @ Auburn October 21 8 - Vanderbilt October 28 9 - Texas A&M November 4 10 - @ Georgia November 11 11 - UL Monroe November 18 12 - @ Mississippi State November 23 13 -

