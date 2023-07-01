The 2023 season win total set for the Ole Miss Rebels, 7.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

Ole Miss Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -105 -115 51.2%

Rebels' 2022 Performance

Ole Miss owned the 75th-ranked defense last year (387.8 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking eighth-best with 496.4 yards per game.

Ole Miss compiled 239.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 59th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 56th, giving up 219.8 passing yards per game.

Mississippi posted five wins at home last year and three on the road.

As underdogs the Rebs were winless (0-2). But when favored they went 8-3.

Ole Miss' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Quinshon Judkins RB 1,567 YDS / 16 TD / 120.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC

15 REC / 132 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.2 REC YPG Jaxson Dart QB 2,975 YDS (62.4%) / 20 TD / 11 INT

613 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 47.2 RUSH YPG Zach Evans RB 936 YDS / 9 TD / 72.0 YPG / 6.5 YPC

12 REC / 119 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.2 REC YPG Malik Heath WR 60 REC / 971 YDS / 5 TD / 74.7 YPG Otis Reese DB 69 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT Tavius Robinson DL 39 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK A.J. Finley DB 68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Troy Brown LB 74 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK

Rebels' Strength of Schedule

The Rebels will face the 19th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (79).

Ole Miss is playing the 25th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).

Ole Miss' schedule features six games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (four against teams with nine or more wins and zero against squads that had three or fewer wins).

Ole Miss 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Mercer September 2 - - 2 @ Tulane September 9 - - 3 Georgia Tech September 16 - - 4 @ Alabama September 23 - - 5 LSU September 30 - - 6 Arkansas October 7 - - 8 @ Auburn October 21 - - 9 Vanderbilt October 28 - - 10 Texas A&M November 4 - - 11 @ Georgia November 11 - - 12 UL Monroe November 18 - - 13 @ Mississippi State November 23 - -

