Ole Miss 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The 2023 season win total set for the Ole Miss Rebels, 7.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.
Ole Miss Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|51.2%
Rebels' 2022 Performance
- Ole Miss owned the 75th-ranked defense last year (387.8 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking eighth-best with 496.4 yards per game.
- Ole Miss compiled 239.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 59th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 56th, giving up 219.8 passing yards per game.
- Mississippi posted five wins at home last year and three on the road.
- As underdogs the Rebs were winless (0-2). But when favored they went 8-3.
Ole Miss' Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|1,567 YDS / 16 TD / 120.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC
15 REC / 132 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.2 REC YPG
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|2,975 YDS (62.4%) / 20 TD / 11 INT
613 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 47.2 RUSH YPG
|Zach Evans
|RB
|936 YDS / 9 TD / 72.0 YPG / 6.5 YPC
12 REC / 119 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.2 REC YPG
|Malik Heath
|WR
|60 REC / 971 YDS / 5 TD / 74.7 YPG
|Otis Reese
|DB
|69 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Tavius Robinson
|DL
|39 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
|A.J. Finley
|DB
|68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Troy Brown
|LB
|74 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Rebels' Strength of Schedule
- The Rebels will face the 19th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (79).
- Ole Miss is playing the 25th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).
- Ole Miss' schedule features six games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (four against teams with nine or more wins and zero against squads that had three or fewer wins).
Ole Miss 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Mercer
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Tulane
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Georgia Tech
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Alabama
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|LSU
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Arkansas
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ Auburn
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Vanderbilt
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Texas A&M
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Georgia
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|UL Monroe
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Mississippi State
|November 23
|-
|-
