Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- batting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Marlins.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .260 with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.
- He ranks 76th in batting average, 106th in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 53 of 81 games this season (65.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (24.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 81), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had an RBI in 32 games this year (39.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (19.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 34 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.235
|AVG
|.288
|.291
|OBP
|.335
|.428
|SLG
|.568
|14
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|28
|30/13
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Perez (5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.34, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
