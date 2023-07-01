In terms of clinching the Sun Belt title in 2023, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles rank 10th in the conference, with +4000 odds. In Addition they have +12500 odds to bring home a national championship. In the piece below, we analyze the futures odds and other important stats.

Southern Miss Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250)

+12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250) Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $400)

+4000 (Bet $10 to win $400) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Southern Miss 2023 Schedule

Based on the team's opponents' combined win total last year (73), Southern Miss will have the 53rd-ranked schedule in college football. In 2023, the Golden Eagles will match up with seven teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.

Opponent Date Week Result Alcorn State September 2 1 - @ Florida State September 9 2 - Tulane September 16 3 - @ Arkansas State September 23 4 - Texas State September 30 5 - Old Dominion October 7 6 - @ South Alabama October 17 8 - @ Appalachian State October 28 9 - UL Monroe November 4 10 - @ Louisiana November 9 11 - @ Mississippi State November 18 12 - Troy November 25 13 -

