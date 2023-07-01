The 2023 win total set for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, five, indicates it's going to be a bad season.

Southern Miss Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5 +100 -125 50%

Golden Eagles' 2022 Performance

Southern Miss put up 349.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 100th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 60th, allowing 371.7 yards per game.

Southern Miss ranked 96th in pass offense (207.7 passing yards per game) and 77th in pass defense (231.2 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

Southern Miss posted a 3-3 record at home and was 3-3 on the road last season.

The Golden Eagles won two games as underdogs (2-5) and went 5-1 as favorites.

Southern Miss' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Frank Gore Jr. RB 1,382 YDS / 9 TD / 106.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC

20 REC / 221 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.0 REC YPG Jason Brownlee WR 55 REC / 891 YDS / 8 TD / 68.5 YPG Jakarius Caston WR 31 REC / 446 YDS / 5 TD / 34.3 YPG Zach Wilcke QB 1,163 YDS (57.4%) / 9 TD / 9 INT Daylen Gill LB 72 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK Jay Stanley DB 47 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 5 INT Santrell Latham LB 68 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK Malik Shorts DB 71 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Golden Eagles' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Golden Eagles will be facing the 53rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Taking into account its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year (46), Southern Miss has the 78th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Southern Miss has a schedule that includes seven games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (four of those teams won nine or more games and two of them accumulated less than four wins).

Southern Miss 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Alcorn State September 2 - - 2 @ Florida State September 9 - - 3 Tulane September 16 - - 4 @ Arkansas State September 23 - - 5 Texas State September 30 - - 6 Old Dominion October 7 - - 8 @ South Alabama October 17 - - 9 @ Appalachian State October 28 - - 10 UL Monroe November 4 - - 11 @ Louisiana November 9 - - 12 @ Mississippi State November 18 - - 13 Troy November 25 - -

