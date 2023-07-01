Southern Miss 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The 2023 win total set for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, five, indicates it's going to be a bad season.
Southern Miss Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5
|+100
|-125
|50%
Golden Eagles' 2022 Performance
- Southern Miss put up 349.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 100th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 60th, allowing 371.7 yards per game.
- Southern Miss ranked 96th in pass offense (207.7 passing yards per game) and 77th in pass defense (231.2 passing yards allowed per game) last year.
- Southern Miss posted a 3-3 record at home and was 3-3 on the road last season.
- The Golden Eagles won two games as underdogs (2-5) and went 5-1 as favorites.
Southern Miss' Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Frank Gore Jr.
|RB
|1,382 YDS / 9 TD / 106.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
20 REC / 221 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.0 REC YPG
|Jason Brownlee
|WR
|55 REC / 891 YDS / 8 TD / 68.5 YPG
|Jakarius Caston
|WR
|31 REC / 446 YDS / 5 TD / 34.3 YPG
|Zach Wilcke
|QB
|1,163 YDS (57.4%) / 9 TD / 9 INT
|Daylen Gill
|LB
|72 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Jay Stanley
|DB
|47 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 5 INT
|Santrell Latham
|LB
|68 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
|Malik Shorts
|DB
|71 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Golden Eagles' Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Golden Eagles will be facing the 53rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
- Taking into account its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year (46), Southern Miss has the 78th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- Southern Miss has a schedule that includes seven games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (four of those teams won nine or more games and two of them accumulated less than four wins).
Southern Miss 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Alcorn State
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Florida State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Tulane
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Arkansas State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Texas State
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Old Dominion
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ South Alabama
|October 17
|-
|-
|9
|@ Appalachian State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|UL Monroe
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Louisiana
|November 9
|-
|-
|12
|@ Mississippi State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Troy
|November 25
|-
|-
