Sung-Jae Im will play at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Im has shot below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 14 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Im has had an average finish of 35th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Im has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 20 -9 276 0 23 4 10 $12.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Im's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 27th.

Im made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The courses that Im has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,320 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Im's Last Time Out

Im was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

Im shot better than 76% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Im shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Im recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.7).

Im's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

At that most recent outing, Im posted a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Im ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Im finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

