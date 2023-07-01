The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Tanoh Kpassagnon and the New Orleans Saints opening the year with a bout against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Tanoh Kpassagnon Injury Status

Kpassagnon is currently not on the injured list.

Is Kpassagnon your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Tanoh Kpassagnon 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 28 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Kpassagnon and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Saints Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tanoh Kpassagnon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Rams 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.