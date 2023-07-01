Yaroslav Askarov 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators' Yaroslav Askarov is currently +15000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.
Yaroslav Askarov's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +15000 (34th in NHL)
Yaroslav Askarov Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|1
|Goaltending Record
|--
|0-1-0
|Shots Against
|17.50
|35
|Goals Against
|4.15
|4
|Saves
|15.50
|31
|Save %
|--
|0.886
Yaroslav Askarov's Next Game
- Matchup: Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings
- Game Day: December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO
