Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (hitting .100 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .297 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 40 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Arcia has driven in a run in 19 games this year (31.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%).
- He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.314
|AVG
|.276
|.371
|OBP
|.324
|.438
|SLG
|.418
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|11
|27/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 88 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.91), 40th in WHIP (1.256), and 53rd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
