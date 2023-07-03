Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has nine doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .251.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Ozuna is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a 12-game hitting streak.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 35.8% of his games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (16.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.3% of his games this year (29 of 67), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 28 .257 AVG .242 .323 OBP .342 .471 SLG .515 14 XBH 11 8 HR 8 21 RBI 18 37/14 K/BB 21/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings