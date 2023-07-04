The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 51 walks.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Olson has had a hit in 54 of 84 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (26.2%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (28.6%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has had an RBI in 37 games this season (44.0%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (54.8%), including 17 multi-run games (20.2%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .267 AVG .230 .362 OBP .346 .605 SLG .533 27 XBH 19 15 HR 13 37 RBI 31 50/25 K/BB 53/26 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings