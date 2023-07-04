Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (hitting .125 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .296 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Arcia has had an RBI in 20 games this year (31.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.7%).
- He has scored in 24 games this year (38.1%), including eight multi-run games (12.7%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.312
|AVG
|.277
|.368
|OBP
|.324
|.456
|SLG
|.416
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|11
|28/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.48), 33rd in WHIP (1.189), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
