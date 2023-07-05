How to Watch the Braves vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field on Wednesday at Progressive Field against Mike Soroka, who starts for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 163 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .498 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.272).
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (479 total runs).
- The Braves' .341 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank seventh in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Soroka gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 16-4
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
