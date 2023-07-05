Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .259 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is 27th in slugging.
- In 61.3% of his 75 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (16.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.3% of his games this year (22 of 75), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (37.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|32
|.255
|AVG
|.264
|.291
|OBP
|.336
|.490
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|15
|39/8
|K/BB
|26/12
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 6.18 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
