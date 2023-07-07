Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- batting .385 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .254.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson has had a hit in 55 of 86 games this season (64.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (26.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 29.1% of his games in 2023 (25 of 86), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (44.2%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (22.1%).
- He has scored in 48 games this year (55.8%), including 18 multi-run games (20.9%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.267
|AVG
|.239
|.362
|OBP
|.360
|.605
|SLG
|.547
|27
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|33
|50/25
|K/BB
|55/29
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 14 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
