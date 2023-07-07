Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-6) against the Guardians.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 117 hits and an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .594.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Acuna enters this game on a 16-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- In 69 of 86 games this year (80.2%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (41.9%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (23.3%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.7% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year (62.8%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.322
|AVG
|.353
|.411
|OBP
|.418
|.552
|SLG
|.636
|23
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|25
|RBI
|29
|28/26
|K/BB
|21/17
|20
|SB
|21
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (93 total, one per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 14 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
