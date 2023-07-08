Taj Bradley takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

The Braves are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rays (+125). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -150 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 51 of the 75 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (68%).

Atlanta has gone 39-14 (winning 73.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 60% chance to win.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 87 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-37-3).

The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 7-7-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-15 29-13 21-9 38-19 46-23 13-5

