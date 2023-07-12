At Salzburg Tennis Club today, No. 169-ranked Elias Ymer will challenge No. 63 Juan Pablo Varillas in the highlight of a four-match schedule in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 (round of 16). Head to ESPN for the live stream.

ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Information

Watch the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Today - July 12

Match Round Match Time Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Alex Barrena Round of 16 5:00 AM ET Elias Ymer vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Round of 16 6:20 AM ET Thiago Monteiro vs. Marco Trungelliti Round of 16 7:40 AM ET Lukas Neumayer vs. Facundo Bagnis Round of 16 11:30 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Ymer vs. Varillas

In 12 tournaments so far this year, Ymer is 13-13 and has not won a title.

Varillas has put up a 13-14 record on the year in 13 tournaments, failing to clinch any tournament titles.

In his 26 matches this year across all court types, Ymer has played an average of 23.7 games.

In his 14 matches on clay this year, Ymer has played an average of 22.9 games.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ymer has won 71.9% of his games on serve, and 26.7% on return.

Varillas is averaging 26 games per match in his 27 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 48.9% game winning percentage.

Varillas averages 24.5 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 21 matches on clay courts this year.

Varillas has a 75.7% service game winning percentage and a 21.1% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (243 service games won out of 321, and 68 return games won out of 322).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Nerman Fatic Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida 6-0, 7-5 Round of 32 Thiago Monteiro Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 Round of 32 Jurij Rodionov Viktor Durasovic 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 Round of 32 Alex Barrena Akira Santillan 6-3, 6-0 Round of 32 Juan Manuel Cerundolo Maxime Chazal 6-3, 6-4 Round of 32 Filip Misolic Sandro Kopp 7-5, 6-2 Round of 32 Blaz Rola Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6, 6-1 Round of 32 Lukas Klein Dennis Novak 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 Round of 32 Manuel Guinard Norbert Gombos 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 Round of 32 Sebastian Ofner Andrea Collarini 6-4, 6-2 Round of 32

