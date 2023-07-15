Alex Michelsen will begin the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island against Maxime Cressy in the round of 32. He was beaten by Christopher Eubanks in the round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships (his last tournament). Michelsen's monyeline odds to win the tournament at International Tennis Hall of Fame are +3300.

Michelsen at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Michelsen's Next Match

In his opener at the Hall of Fame Open, Michelsen will meet Cressy on Monday, July 17 at 10:00 AM ET in the round of 32.

Michelsen Stats

In his previous tournament, the Mallorca Championships, Michelsen was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 77-ranked Eubanks, 3-6, 7-6, 5-7.

Michelsen has not won any of his three tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 5-4.

Michelsen is 1-2 on grass over the past 12 months.

In his nine matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Michelsen has averaged 24.1 games.

In his three matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Michelsen has averaged 28.7 games.

Michelsen, over the past year, has won 87.5% of his service games and 5.6% of his return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Michelsen has claimed 87.5% of his service games and 5.6% of his return games.

