The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic is entering the final round, and Lydia Ko is currently in 24th with a score of -6.

Lydia Ko Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has shot under par five times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Ko has had an average finish of 41st.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Ko has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 18 -8 269 2 17 7 9 $3.3M

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Ko finished 16th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,561 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Ko will take to the 6,561-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,558 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 4.13 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ko shot better than 93% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Ko carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ko carded seven bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.0).

Ko's five birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average of 3.0.

At that most recent tournament, Ko had a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Ko ended the U.S. Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ko recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Ko's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

