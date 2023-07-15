Marcell Ozuna -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has nine doubles, 17 home runs and 29 walks while batting .246.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 49 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 25 games this year (33.8%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .250 AVG .242 .319 OBP .324 .458 SLG .484 14 XBH 12 8 HR 9 21 RBI 19 38/15 K/BB 31/14 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings