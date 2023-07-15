Tyrrell Hatton will take to the course at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open from July 13-16, aiming to conquer the par-70, 7,237-yard course with $9,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Hatton has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in eight of his last 20 rounds played.

Hatton has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in 10 of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

In his past five tournaments, Hatton has finished in the top five twice.

Hatton has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Hatton has made the cut in eight tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 17 -7 277 0 18 5 7 $8.3M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Hatton finished 24th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Hatton has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,237 yards, 223 yards longer than average.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +2.

The courses that Hatton has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,362 yards, while The Renaissance Club will be at 7,237 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.15 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Hatton was better than 67% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Hatton shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Hatton had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (3.6).

Hatton recorded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that last competition, Hatton's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Hatton ended the U.S. Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hatton finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

