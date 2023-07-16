Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .248 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 98th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 44th in slugging.

In 50 of 75 games this year (66.7%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (21.3%), homering in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

In 25 games this year (33.3%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .253 AVG .242 .329 OBP .324 .459 SLG .484 14 XBH 12 8 HR 9 21 RBI 19 39/17 K/BB 31/14 0 SB 0

