Braves vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (61-31) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on July 18.
The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (7-2) against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-5).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have won one of their last two games against the spread.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 53, or 67.1%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 24-7, a 77.4% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 514 total runs this season.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|@ Rays
|W 6-1
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|L 10-4
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech
|July 15
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|July 16
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kolby Allard vs Freddy Peralta
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
