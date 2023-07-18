The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 123 hits and an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .593.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 22.8% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.2% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 57 of 92 games this season, and more than once 21 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .326 AVG .341 .421 OBP .406 .576 SLG .611 25 XBH 24 10 HR 13 28 RBI 30 28/30 K/BB 21/18 22 SB 21

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings