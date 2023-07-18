On Tuesday, Sam Hilliard (.077 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 222 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard is batting .239 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Hilliard has gotten a hit in 12 of 27 games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (18.5%).

In 27 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this year, Hilliard has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 27 games (29.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 9 .231 AVG .263 .259 OBP .391 .442 SLG .421 7 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 24/2 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 2

