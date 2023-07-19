The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has nine doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .242.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 16 games this year, he has homered (20.8%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.5% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 34 .242 AVG .242 .316 OBP .324 .438 SLG .484 14 XBH 12 8 HR 9 21 RBI 19 40/17 K/BB 31/14 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings