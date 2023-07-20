Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 178 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .493 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 353 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .269 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (530 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves' .339 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Strider has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Strider will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox L 8-1 Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away - Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider James Paxton

