Denmark vs. China: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 22
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In the opening round of group-stage matches, Denmark will face China at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 22 at 8:00 AM ET.
Go to FOX US to watch Denmark play China.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch Denmark vs. China
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Perth, Australia
- Venue: HBF Park
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
Denmark Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|China
|July 22
|-
|Home
|England
|July 28
|-
|Away
|Haiti
|August 1
|-
|Away
Denmark's Recent Performance
- Denmark failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.
- So far this year, Denmark is 3-0-2 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +1. In 2022, it went 2-0-7 in such matches (-12 goal differential).
- Denmark's 2-0 loss to Spain earlier this year on July 5 was the last time it squared off against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Denmark's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Lene Christensen #1
- Josefine Hasbo #2
- Stine Ballisager Pedersen #3
- Rikke Sevecke #4
- Simone Boye Sorensen #5
- Karen Holmgaard #6
- Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen #7
- Emma Snerle #8
- Amalie Vangsgaard #9
- Pernille Harder #10
- Katrine Veje #11
- Kathrine Kuhl #12
- Sofie Junge Pedersen #13
- Nicoline Sorensen #14
- Frederikke Thogersen #15
- Kathrine Larsen #16
- Rikke Madsen #17
- Luna Gewitz #18
- Janni Thomsen #19
- Signe Bruun #20
- Mille Gejl Jensen #21
- Maja Bay Ostergaard #22
- Sofie Svava #23
China Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Denmark
|July 22
|-
|Away
|Haiti
|July 28
|-
|Home
|England
|August 1
|-
|Home
China's Recent Performance
- China was beaten by Italy, 2-0, in the Round of 16 of the last World Cup held in 2019.
- During the event, Li Ying scored one goal.
- Zhang Rui also contributed to the cause, posting one assist.
- China was 3-2-0 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +3. This year, its record is 0-2-2 versus fellow World Cup squads (-6 goal differential).
- China's last match against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it lost to Spain 3-0 on April 11.
China's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Zhu Yu #1
- Mengwen Li #2
- Jiaxing Dou #3
- LinLin Wang #4
- Wu Haiyan #5
- Xin Zhang #6
- Wang Shuang #7
- Yao Wei #8
- Mengyu Shen #9
- Zhang Rui #10
- Wang Shanshan #11
- Xu Huan #12
- Lina Yang #13
- Lou Jiahui #14
- Qiaozhu Chen #15
- Lingwei Yao #16
- Wu Cheng Shu #17
- Jiali Tang #18
- Linyan Zhang #19
- Yuyi Xiao #20
- Gu Yasha #21
- Hongyan Pan #22
- Chen Gao #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.