On Saturday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .247 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 128th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 50 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has gone deep in 13 games this season (15.5%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has an RBI in 24 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 37 .250 AVG .244 .284 OBP .314 .488 SLG .457 17 XBH 16 10 HR 5 27 RBI 17 42/8 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 1

