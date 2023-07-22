In the semifinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad on Saturday, Pedro Cachin (ranked No. 90) takes on Hamad Medjedovic (No. 183).

Cachin is favored (-130) in this match, compared to the underdog Medjedovic, who is +100.

Pedro Cachin vs. Hamad Medjedovic Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 22 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Pedro Cachin vs. Hamad Medjedovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Pedro Cachin has a 56.5% chance to win.

Pedro Cachin Hamad Medjedovic -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +220 Odds to Win Tournament +300 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Pedro Cachin vs. Hamad Medjedovic Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Cachin eliminated No. 110-ranked Jaume Munar, 6-3, 6-3.

Medjedovic won 6-3, 6-3 versus Yannick Hanfmann in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Cachin has played 38 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 19 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Cachin has played an average of 26.0 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Medjedovic has averaged 26.4 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 12 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 47.9% of the games.

On clay, Medjedovic has played six matches and averaged 26.0 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and 8.7 games per set.

This is the first time that Cachin and Medjedovic have played in the last five years.

