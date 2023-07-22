In the Hall of Fame Open semifinals on Saturday, Ugo Humbert faces Adrian Mannarino.

In this Semifinal matchup versus Mannarino (-110), Humbert is favored with -120 odds.

Ugo Humbert vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 22

Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Ugo Humbert vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 54.5% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Adrian Mannarino -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +260 Odds to Win Tournament +240 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 29.4% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Ugo Humbert vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

Humbert is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-4 win over Kevin Anderson in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Mannarino came out on top 6-0, 6-7, 6-2 versus Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Humbert has played 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 34 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Humbert has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 28.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Mannarino has averaged 24.2 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 61 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.0% of the games.

On grass courts, Mannarino has played 12 matches and averaged 25.9 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

On May 28, 2023, Humbert and Mannarino matched up in the French Open Round of 128. Humbert secured the win 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Humbert has won three sets versus Mannarino (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Mannarino's zero.

Humbert has the upper hand in 25 total games against Mannarino, taking 18 of them.

Mannarino and Humbert have matched up one time, and they have averaged 25.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

