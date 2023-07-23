On Sunday, Austin Riley (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Brewers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .275.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 23rd in slugging.

Riley enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .476 with six homers.

In 67 of 97 games this year (69.1%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (33.0%).

He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.2% of his games this season, Riley has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 51 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .302 AVG .247 .360 OBP .309 .543 SLG .452 25 XBH 16 11 HR 11 33 RBI 30 51/18 K/BB 50/16 1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings