Bookmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Elder Stats

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-2) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Elder has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 24-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 17th, 1.242 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2.2 7 7 5 4 1 at Rays Jul. 9 3.1 6 7 7 0 4 at Guardians Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 1 2 vs. Twins Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 4 at Phillies Jun. 22 7.0 3 0 0 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI (129 total hits). He's also swiped 45 bases.

He has a slash line of .330/.408/.578 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 95 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .256/.363/.577 slash line on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 102 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.371/.475 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

William Contreras Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 80 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .273/.350/.444 slash line on the year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 3-for-5 0 0 2 5 0 at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.