Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .256.
- He ranks 81st in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 63 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (20 of 97), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has driven home a run in 37 games this year (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 47 games this year (48.5%), including 10 multi-run games (10.3%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.236
|AVG
|.278
|.300
|OBP
|.337
|.451
|SLG
|.545
|19
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|34/16
|K/BB
|29/15
|2
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
