On Tuesday, Marcell Ozuna (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be John Schreiber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber

John Schreiber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .231.

Ozuna has had a hit in 51 of 82 games this season (62.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (18.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (20.7%), homering in 5.5% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 37 .239 AVG .222 .311 OBP .298 .447 SLG .444 15 XBH 12 9 HR 9 22 RBI 21 42/17 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings