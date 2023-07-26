Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .285.
- Murphy has recorded a hit in 46 of 73 games this season (63.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.0%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (21.9%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this year (29 of 73), with more than one RBI 15 times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (45.2%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.299
|AVG
|.268
|.382
|OBP
|.375
|.555
|SLG
|.545
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|29
|38/15
|K/BB
|34/16
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (7-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, July 19 against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
