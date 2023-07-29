Saturday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (56-48) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (56-47) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Giants, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (6-2) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (3-0) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 24 out of the 43 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has a record of 15-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 56.5% chance to win.

Boston has scored 519 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have come away with 23 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (469 total), San Francisco is the 15th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 22 Mets W 8-6 James Paxton vs Max Scherzer July 23 Mets W 6-1 Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco July 25 Braves W 7-1 John Schreiber vs Charlie Morton July 26 Braves W 5-3 Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider July 28 @ Giants W 3-2 Kutter Crawford vs Logan Webb July 29 @ Giants - James Paxton vs Ryan Walker July 30 @ Giants - Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling July 31 @ Mariners - Brayan Bello vs George Kirby August 1 @ Mariners - Kutter Crawford vs Bryce Miller August 2 @ Mariners - James Paxton vs Logan Gilbert August 4 Blue Jays - TBA vs TBA

Giants Schedule