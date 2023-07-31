Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .897 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .277 with 19 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 17th in slugging.

Riley will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.

Riley has had a hit in 72 of 103 games this season (69.9%), including multiple hits 34 times (33.0%).

In 21.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has had an RBI in 40 games this season (38.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 54 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .310 AVG .242 .370 OBP .301 .571 SLG .434 28 XBH 16 13 HR 11 36 RBI 30 53/20 K/BB 52/16 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings